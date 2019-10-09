B.C. Premier John Horgan is defending the actions of his office, as to when and what it knew about the legislature spending scandal — and why copies of detailed documents were shredded months before the story came to light.

A report Tuesday revealed the premier's office was made aware of the allegations against then-Clerk Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz three months before the two senior staffers were marched out of the building and placed on paid administrative leave.

The allegations were brought forward by Speaker Darryl Plecas, who took his concerns to the premier's office in a meeting on July 30, 2018.. Horgan says his staff immediately advised him to go to the police.

John Horgan's chief-of-staff, Geoff Meggs, proceeded to shred copies of the documents that were left behind containing the detailed allegations.

Horgan is defending the actions, claiming they were accusations that should be handled by police and not his office.

He said he's intentionally distanced himself from the scandal because it's no secret he was always opposed to the appointment of Craig James as clerk and didn't want to appear biased.