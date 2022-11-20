B.C. Premier David Eby tackles public safety in sweeping set of new measures

Premier David Eby presented a range of new measures aimed at boosting public safety in communities across B.C. Sunday, one of his first major policy announcements since taking office.

Eby spoke at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park, two days after being sworn in as B.C.'s 37th premier on Friday .

Dubbed the "Safer Communites Action Plan", one of the more significant promises is to expand emergency mental health response teams to more communities — after criticism over police handling of mental health calls.

The public safety measures come after a summer of heightened concern about alleged "repeat offenders" in B.C.'s cities , and what the government has described as an increase in addiction and mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic and the toxic drug crisis .

Eby also plans to launch "repeat violent offender response teams", made up of police and dedicated prosecutors, to deal with what opponents have called a "catch-and-release" model for alleged repeat offenders.

"Being compassionate, concerned and taking action on mental health and addiction issues does not mean that we have to accept repeated criminal behaviour or violence," Eby said in a statement.

The premier said the new measures follow an investigative report released by the province in October, which called for an expansion of mental health supports.

Eby says there will also be a revamp of the way information is shared between prosecutors and police, designed to help courts make clearer bail decisions and eliminate confusion, according to the premier. Some policies related to prosecutors are expected to go through as early as Tuesday.

"͞Better co-ordination, information sharing and transparency will lead to better outcomes and overall improvements in community safety and well-being," said Vancouver Chief Const. Adam Palmer in a statement.

Addictions treatment and gangs

In addition to the measures around so-called repeat offenders, Eby said he plans to shore up addictions care at Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital, though he provided few details as to what the new approach will be.

There is also a commitment to further funding for brain injury treatment services, and more mobile mental health emergency teams.

Ten new Indigenous justice centres are set to open across the province, according to Eby, who says he wants to offer more access to culturally appropriate legal services for Indigenous people.

It's unclear where the new centres will open — the province's statement only mentions "metropolitan areas" — but it says five are set to open next year.

Another significant policy announced by Eby is proposed legislation to bring in "unexplained wealth orders", which he says will dissuade those attracted to gang lifestyles.

The orders would seize the "houses, cars, and luxury goods" of organized criminals— something recommended by the Cullen Commission on money laundering earlier this year.

The Premier's office didn't immediately say how much the sweeping range of new measures is expected to cost.