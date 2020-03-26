Premier John Horgan urges British Columbians to 'do your part' on COVID-19

In a public address Tuesday evening, Premier John Horgan called on British Columbians to work together and support each other to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He told viewers the next 14 days will determine whether the province is able to slow the outbreak.

"What we do today will affect what our doctors, nurses, and first responders face ahead. It will determine how many of us will stay healthy and how much we can do to flatten the curve," Horgan said.

"You might not feel it in your living room, but everyone in B.C. is pulling together … We can't stop now."

After the public address, the B.C. government announced that the provincial state of emergency has been extended to April 14 to ensure a co-ordinated response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The premier urged members of the public to stay at home as much as possible and stay at least two metres away from others when outside.

"Do your part. Stay home and stay safe and we'll bend this curve together," he said.

Horgan also offered thanks to health-care workers responding to the crisis, and said the province is "leaving no stone unturned" to make sure there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

Horgan's appearance comes after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 1,013.

Five new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the B.C. total to 24.

