Premier John Horgan addresses British Columbians on COVID-19

Premier John Horgan is giving a provincewide address Tuesday evening to talk about how B.C. is handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

The B.C. premier is scheduled to speak at 6:15 p.m. PT about prevention measures and support for vulnerable people in the province.

Horgan's appearance comes after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 1,013.

Five new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the B.C. total to 24.