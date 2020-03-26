Premier John Horgan addresses British Columbians on COVID-19
Premier John Horgan is giving a provincewide address Tuesday evening to talk about how B.C. is handling the COVID-19 outbreak.
B.C. leader to speak as province confirms more than 1,000 infections with novel coronavirus
Premier John Horgan is giving a provincewide address Tuesday evening to talk about how B.C. is handling the COVID-19 outbreak.
The B.C. premier is scheduled to speak at 6:15 p.m. PT about prevention measures and support for vulnerable people in the province.
Horgan's appearance comes after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 1,013.
Five new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the B.C. total to 24.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.