Skip to Main Content
Premier John Horgan to give final address at 2018 UBCM

Premier John Horgan to give final address at 2018 UBCM

B.C. Premier John Horgan's closing address will be livestreamed here at 11 a.m. PT.

The B.C. premier's closing address will be live streamed here at 11 a.m. PT

CBC News ·

B.C. Premier John Horgan will close the 2018 Union of British Columbia Municipalities conference at 11 a.m. PT with a final address to the Whistler gathering.

More than 200 resolutions were submitted by various municipal bodies during the five-day event, including resolutions against the speculation tax and health payroll tax, and one for the elimination of daylight time.

CBC will livestream the speech both here and on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us