Premier John Horgan to give final address at 2018 UBCM
The B.C. premier's closing address will be live streamed here at 11 a.m. PT
B.C. Premier John Horgan will close the 2018 Union of British Columbia Municipalities conference at 11 a.m. PT with a final address to the Whistler gathering.
It’s the final day of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UBCM2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UBCM2018</a>! Wrapping up the conference with some final resolutions, and then a speech and press conference with Premier John Horgan. <a href="https://t.co/y12wzNnTOA">pic.twitter.com/y12wzNnTOA</a>—@j_mcelroy
More than 200 resolutions were submitted by various municipal bodies during the five-day event, including resolutions against the speculation tax and health payroll tax, and one for the elimination of daylight time.
The resolution to ask the B.C. government to kill Daylight Savings Time passes, 52-48%. <br><br>It will be interesting to see if Horgan goes ahead on killing it, after hinting his government was considering it after last year's UBCM conference.—@j_mcelroy
CBC will livestream the speech both here and on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.
