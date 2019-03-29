After the death of a pregnant moose on the Lillooet River Forest Service Road near Pemberton, B.C., the local wildlife association has called on the province to take action to protect vulnerable wildlife in the area from increased vehicle traffic.

The moose was hit on a road that is not usually plowed at this time of year, but has been for the past two winters because energy company Innergex is working on an independent power project that requires access through the area in the winter, said Allen McEwan, president of the Pemberton Wildlife Association.

He didn't have exact details on what had happened to the moose and didn't provide a date.

"It's very unfortunate to lose a moose from such a small population," said McEwan, noting that it's a critical winter range for the animal.

Increased traffic

In a letter to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, McEwan recommends that the province keep the road in its natural state through the winter months to help decrease vehicle traffic in the area.

"The moose are already under a great deal of stress just from the weather," said McEwan. "If the road is left in its natural state ... then we feel that the moose will have a better chance to get through the winter."

Since the road has been plowed, many people have been using it for recreational purposes to drive to the Keyhole Hot Springs northwest of Pemberton, said McEwan.

"In the past five years we've seen tremendous numbers of people start to come up into the corridor."

Two years ago, 700 people visited the Keyhole Hot Springs on an Easter weekend, McEwan told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

"This is a tiny, little, non-sanctioned location with no infrastructure at all. So you can imagine that sort of crowding and the problems that result from that sort of use," he said.

"It has a devastating impact on the wildlife. We live in a narrow, little river valley. We've all got to share the habitat that's available."

Changes being made

Since sending the letter to the province, the association has had great communication with the district manager in Squamish, said McEwan.

In an email to CBC News, the Ministry's Sea to Sky district office said that, after the death of the pregnant moose, they conducted an investigation to ensure the road maintainer had the appropriate wildlife escape routes in place. They have also installed additional signage to warn people of potential wildlife in the area.

"Forest Service roads are a form of public roadway. In principle, if a road is open to industrial traffic, it is open to the public. There are only a few instances allowed in legislation under which a road might be closed to all traffic. For example, wildfires," said the ministry.

McEwan said that a lower speed limit has also been posted, and they expect things will improve next winter.

He feels what they still need is more provincial government staff in the Pemberton area who can educate and help supervise the high volume of people that come to the area.

"The most important thing is that the public who are travelling on the road need to be better versed in the wild before they head out there."