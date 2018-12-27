Skip to Main Content
B.C. obstetrician assures pregnant women they will be well-cared for during COVID-19

Dr. Astrid Christoffersen-Deb, an obstetrician at B.C. Women’s Hospital, says the hospital is taking precautions to make sure pregnant women are not at risk of the virus.

Fewer people in waiting rooms and screening visitors for virus are measures to keep expectant mother's safe

Pregnant women can still bring their doula into the delivery room with them and attend prenatal appointments during the coronavirus pandemic, says Vancouver obstetrician Dr. Astrid Christofferson-Deb. (Shutterstock)

If you are pregnant in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it's understandable if you're worried about going into a hospital.

A Vancouver-based obstetrician understands this concern and says hospitals are taking precautions to make sure pregnant women and their families are not at risk of exposure when attending pre-natal appointments or delivering their baby.

Dr. Astrid Christoffersen-Deb, an obstetrician at B.C. Women's Hospital, joined CBC's The Early Edition Friday to explain what measures are being taken at the facility to protect expectant mothers.

"We are putting a lot of measures [and] precautions in place to keep you, your child and your family safe," said Christoffersen-Deb.

Christoffersen-Deb said that at B.C. Women's Hospital those measures include limiting the number of people in waiting rooms and prescreening everyone who comes in for symptoms of the virus.

People are also screened to make sure they have not been exposed, even if they are not exhibiting symptoms.

Health-care staff are also practising social distancing whenever possible, and Christoffersen-Deb said the utmost attention is being paid to hand washing and hygiene, which she said is always the case for medical professionals.

She said the hospitals are still capable of conducting business as usual with pregnant patients and have not been overwhelmed as of yet by coronavirus patients. 

"We can actually continue to provide essential care that is family-friendly and family-centred over the course of this epidemic as it continues to unfold."

Expectant mothers are also still allowed to bring their doulas into the delivery room at this time.

According to Christoffersen-Deb, pregnant women do not appear to be more susceptible to the novel coronavirus based on evidence from the initial outbreak in China.

However, she said pregnant women tend to have a harder time with respiratory illnesses of any kind compared to others and should always get a flu shot for this reason.

Listen to the complete interview with Dr. Astrid Christoffersen-Deb on The Early Edition:

Dr. Astrid Christofferson-Deb is an obstetrician at BC Women’s Hospital and the South Community Birth Program. 5:53

With files from The Early Edition

