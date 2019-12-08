2 people found dead in Surrey home had recently gotten married, says father

The father of a 21-year-old international student found dead in Surrey, B.C., says the other deceased was her husband, whom she had married a few months earlier.

Prabhleen Kaur Matharu's body was one of two people found dead inside a home on 102A Avenue near 140 Street on Nov. 21. Her father, Gurdial Singh Matharu, says his daughter was found with her husband, Pieter Biermann.

Police at the time said one person was the victim of a homicide, but they didn't specify how the other person died. Investigators did say the two people knew each other, and it's not seeking any further suspects.

Matharu, currently in Vancouver to bring his daughter back to India so she can be buried there, says Prabhleen had married Biermann, 18, in August at a court in Alberta.

The father says he didn't mention this in an earlier interview with CBC News because he wanted to confirm that the couple were married.

Prabhleen Kaur Matharu's father says his son-in-law often sent him photos and chatted with him by text and video call in Punjabi. (Submitted by Gurdial Singh Matharu)

The pair met three years ago while they were working at a Tim Horton's, Matharu said. They recently had paid a deposit to rent a house together, and had bought furniture and a car.

Biermann had recently gotten a licence to operate a forklift, he says, and his daughter had experience working as a security guard. Matharu says he and his wife had met with Biermann, who spoke and wrote some Punjabi, over video chat and by text message.

His daughter had applied for permanent residency, he says, and the couple were planning to travel to India in January.

Gurdial Matharu, 64, holds a photo of his slain daughter Prabhleen Kaur Matharu with his son and wife Manjit. (Gurdial Matharu)

"Prabhleen loved him very much, and he loved her very much," Matharu said. "He was very loving towards us."

The father says he has asked police to provide more details and evidence of how his daughter died.

CBC News reached out to Pieter Biermann's family, but they declined to speak.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it's not commenting further on the case, which it says is "essentially concluded."