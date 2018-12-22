Power restored to Nanaimo water treatment plant but officials still urge conservation

Power has been restored to the water treatment plant in Nanaimo, B.C., after a powerful storm damaged it on Thursday, but officials continue to advise residents to conserve water.

On Saturday morning the City of Nanaimo said limited household water use is okay, despite continued troubleshooting on the facility.

The city said that means residents can take short showers and businesses can serve coffee. The water is safe to drink.

Car washes should still refrain from operating, however. City pools will also remain closed until further notice, but arenas will open up with reduced ice cleaning.

On Friday, the city's director of engineering and public works thanked Nanaimo's 105,000 residents for their efforts in reducing water consumption.

"Because of these efforts, consumption has been reduced to approximately 50 per cent of our daily average which has allowed us to keep the plant online while we work to resolve the issue," Bill Sims said in a written statement.

The City of Nanaimo says its water is safe to drink, but must be conserved for life-safety measures such as firefighting. (CBC)

Powerful storm knocks out water supply

On Thursday, residents in Nanaimo were told not to use water after a powerful storm caused widespread damage.

The City of Nanaimo said the windstorm and power outages knocked out its water treatment plant so it couldn't produce water. Staff said Friday afternoon the facility had begun to produce some water but not enough to meet normal demand.

A tree leans against a home in Nanaimo, B.C. after a severe windstorm hit Vancouver Island on Thursday. The city has been asked to conserve water as a power outage has damaged the local supply plant. (Twitter/NickBoykiw)

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said a generator at the plant failed. Crews were able to restore power, but were still dealing with mechanical issues — first a broken fan belt, and then faults with the generator's electrical circuits.

The city initially asked residents to curtail all water use, including laundry, showers, bathing, washing cars, running dishwashers and other non-essential uses.

Some restaurants modified their menus and service because of the restrictions.