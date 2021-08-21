Power restored to more than 130,000 homes on Vancouver Island

Power has been restored to nearly 130,000 homes on Vancouver Island Saturday morning.

According to B.C. Hydro, nearly 118,000 homes were without power on the southern part of the island and another 15,000 on the northern part of the island.

B.C. Hydro's website said the power was out due to a "transmission circuit failure."

Earlier in the morning a spokesperson said crews were working to determine the exact cause of the power failure.