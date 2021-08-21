Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Power restored to more than 130,000 homes on Vancouver Island

According to B.C. Hydro, nearly 118,000 homes were without power on the southern part of the island and another 15,000 on the northern part of the island. 

B.C. Hydro's website said power outage was due to 'transmission circuit failure'

More than 100,000 homes across Vancouver Island don't have power Saturday morning. (B.C. Hydro)

Power has been restored to nearly 130,000 homes on Vancouver Island Saturday morning. 

B.C. Hydro's website said the power was out due to a "transmission circuit failure."

Earlier in the morning a spokesperson said crews were working to determine the exact cause of the power failure.

 

