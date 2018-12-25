Skip to Main Content
Power outages still affecting thousands Christmas Day in B.C.

BC Hydro customers who live on the islands are still feeling the effects of a windstorm that swept through the region last Thursday, knocking down power lines.

BC Hydro says about 12K are still without power on Vancouver Island and Southern Gulf Island

Crews are working around-the-clock to restore power losses caused by a windstorm in B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (BC Hydro)

Thousands are still without power after a strong windstorm swept through B.C. last Thursday, knocking down trees and power lines.

BC Hydro says while crews have been working around-the-clock to restore power to 600,000 customers, 12,000 customers are still without power.

There are 800 field workers out repairing the extensive damage, the company said, including workers brought in from the Interior and contractor crews from Alberta and the East Coast.   

The company said full restorations will take multiple days. The following areas are still affected:

North Vancouver Island area:

  • Ladysmith, Nanaimo, North Cowichan, Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach and Ucluelet.

South Vancouver Island area: 

  • Central Saanich, Duncan, Galiano Island, Ganges, Pender Island, Saturna Island and a few customers in Victoria.

BC Hydro will continue to provide updates as they become available, with updated estimates for restoration posted on the company's website.  

