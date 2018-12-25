Power outages still affecting thousands Christmas Day in B.C.

Thousands are still without power after a strong windstorm swept through B.C. last Thursday, knocking down trees and power lines.

BC Hydro says while crews have been working around-the-clock to restore power to 600,000 customers, 12,000 customers are still without power.

90 crews are working on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverIsland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverIsland</a> today, continuing the restoration efforts and repairing damage for the 12,000 customers still without power on Vancouver Island and the Southern <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GulfIslands?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GulfIslands</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/J22kHiqYQ8">pic.twitter.com/J22kHiqYQ8</a> —@bchydro

There are 800 field workers out repairing the extensive damage, the company said, including workers brought in from the Interior and contractor crews from Alberta and the East Coast.

The company said full restorations will take multiple days. The following areas are still affected:

North Vancouver Island area:

Ladysmith, Nanaimo, North Cowichan, Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach and Ucluelet.

South Vancouver Island area:

Central Saanich, Duncan, Galiano Island, Ganges, Pender Island, Saturna Island and a few customers in Victoria.

BC Hydro will continue to provide updates as they become available, with updated estimates for restoration posted on the company's website.