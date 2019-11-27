Thousands without power due to high winds overnight on South Coast
BC Hydro customers on Bowen Island, the Sunshine Coast, the North Shore and in the Tri-Cities area have had outages overnight due to fallen trees and downed power lines.
More than 18,000 customers affected at one point
Thousands of residences in the Lower Mainland are without power due to high winds overnight.
According to BC Hydro, customers on Bowen Island, the Sunshine Coast, the North Shore and in the Tri-Cities area have had outages overnight due to fallen trees and downed power lines.
The utility has dispatched crews to several affected areas but has not given exact times for when power may be restored.
The North Shore was hardest hit, with around 18,000 customers still without power as of 5:30 a.m. PT.
Check BC Hydro's list of power outages here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.