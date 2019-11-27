Thousands without power due to high winds overnight on South Coast

Thousands of residences in the Lower Mainland are without power due to high winds overnight.

According to BC Hydro, customers on Bowen Island, the Sunshine Coast, the North Shore and in the Tri-Cities area have had outages overnight due to fallen trees and downed power lines.

The utility has dispatched crews to several affected areas but has not given exact times for when power may be restored.

The North Shore was hardest hit, with around 18,000 customers still without power as of 5:30 a.m. PT.

Check BC Hydro's list of power outages here.