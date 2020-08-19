Thousands wake up without power in Vancouver's West End
Thousands of people in Vancouver's West End neighborhood woke up without power on Wednesday morning thanks to an outage.
Outage was caused by a cable fault
According to BC Hydro, 2,392 customers were affected in the area north of Comox Street and west of Waterfront Road. The outage extended to the area south of Stanley Park Drive and east of Barclay Street.
The power shut off at 5:07 a.m. PT because of a cable fault, and most customers had power restored several hours later.
