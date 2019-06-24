Power restored to 6,500 after Vancouver power outage

Power has been restored to more than 6,500 people in Vancouver after a power outage left them in the dark early Monday.

The outage covered the South Granville area, roughly north of 16th Avenue to the Burrard Street Bridge and east of Stephens Street to Granville Street.

Parts of Granville Street, Burrard Street and Arbutus Street — busy commuter routes — were also included in the outage. Granville Island was also without power.

BC Hydro said the issue started around 5:50 a.m. PT. The cause of the outage hasn't been determined.

About 700 customers are still without power.

Find the outage map here.