Skip to Main Content
Power restored to 6,500 after Vancouver power outage
British Columbia

Power restored to 6,500 after Vancouver power outage

The outage covered an area from 16th Avenue north to the Burrard Street Bridge, and east of Stephens Street to Granville Street.

Parts of Granville Street, Burrard Street, Arbutus Street were affected

CBC News ·
A BC Hydro technician works to restore power in Port Coquitlam in January 2019. Monday morning, BC Hydro staff were working to repair an outage affecting about 7,000 people in Vancouver. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Power has been restored to more than 6,500 people in Vancouver after a power outage left them in the dark early Monday.

The outage covered the South Granville area, roughly north of 16th Avenue to the Burrard Street Bridge and east of Stephens Street to Granville Street.

Parts of Granville Street, Burrard Street and Arbutus Street — busy commuter routes — were also included in the outage. Granville Island was also without power.

BC Hydro said the issue started around 5:50 a.m. PT. The cause of the outage hasn't been determined.

About 700 customers are still without power.

Find the outage map here.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.