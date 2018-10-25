Power outage at YVR domestic terminal affecting flights

An early morning power outage at the Vancouver Airport domestic terminal caused flights to be cancelled or delayed.

At 8:12 a.m. PT, YVR tweeted that power had been restored.

An earlier advisory recommended that all passengers check with their airline for updated flight information and arrival times prior to leaving for the airport.

Yvr power outage. Get here early! <a href="https://t.co/1v6V5LmxJO">pic.twitter.com/1v6V5LmxJO</a> —@FasekWrf

According to information on the YVR departures website, three flights to Calgary and Edmonton were cancelled earlier this morning and a number of others were delayed.

YVR first tweeted about the issue at 6:24 a.m. PT.

The problem did not affect the international terminal.

There is no information about what caused the outage and YVR was unable to provide a spokesperson to answer questions.