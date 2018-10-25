Power outage at YVR domestic terminal affecting flights
Some flights have been cancelled, others delayed
An early morning power outage at the Vancouver Airport domestic terminal caused flights to be cancelled or delayed.
At 8:12 a.m. PT, YVR tweeted that power had been restored.
An earlier advisory recommended that all passengers check with their airline for updated flight information and arrival times prior to leaving for the airport.
Yvr power outage. Get here early! <a href="https://t.co/1v6V5LmxJO">pic.twitter.com/1v6V5LmxJO</a>—@FasekWrf
According to information on the YVR departures website, three flights to Calgary and Edmonton were cancelled earlier this morning and a number of others were delayed.
YVR first tweeted about the issue at 6:24 a.m. PT.
The problem did not affect the international terminal.
There is no information about what caused the outage and YVR was unable to provide a spokesperson to answer questions.
UPDATE: Power is back in the domestic terminal building at YVR. We are working to get passengers on their way as quickly and safely as possible as we restore services. Huge thanks for everybody's patience this morning!—@yvrairport
