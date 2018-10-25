Skip to Main Content
Power outage at YVR domestic terminal affecting flights
Updated

Power outage at YVR domestic terminal affecting flights

Some flights have been cancelled, others delayed.

Some flights have been cancelled, others delayed

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
A power outage in the YVR domestic terminal is affecting flights. (YVR)

An early morning power outage at the Vancouver Airport domestic terminal caused flights to be cancelled or delayed. 

At 8:12 a.m. PT, YVR tweeted that power had been restored.

An earlier advisory recommended that all passengers check with their airline for updated flight information and arrival times prior to leaving for the airport. 

According to information on the YVR departures website, three flights to Calgary and Edmonton were cancelled earlier this morning and a number of others were delayed. 

YVR first tweeted about the issue at 6:24 a.m. PT.

The problem did not affect the international terminal.

There is no information about what caused the outage and YVR was unable to provide a spokesperson to answer questions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us