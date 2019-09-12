Power out for more than 100K residents in northern B.C.

B.C. Hydro is responding to widespread power outages in northern and central British Columbia, affecting more than 100,000 residents.

The outage is due to a transmission failure, according to BC Hydro.

The widespread outages began Wednesday night at about 9:30 p.m.

Crews are investigating and are on their way to the affected communities.

About 100,000 British Columbians are affected by the power outages which span across the north of the province. (B.C. Hydro)

Communities including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Houston and Burns Lake are without power.

BC Hydro says it will begin attempting to restore power as soon as possible.

