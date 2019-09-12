Power out for more than 100K residents in northern B.C.
BC Hydro says crews are heading to multiple areas affected by the outages
B.C. Hydro is responding to widespread power outages in northern and central British Columbia, affecting more than 100,000 residents.
The outage is due to a transmission failure, according to BC Hydro.
The widespread outages began Wednesday night at about 9:30 p.m.
Crews are investigating and are on their way to the affected communities.
Communities including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Houston and Burns Lake are without power.
BC Hydro says it will begin attempting to restore power as soon as possible.
More to come.
We will be responding to large outages affecting the majority of northern BC. As soon as we have info from our crews it will be reflected on our mobile site; please stay tuned for updates: <a href="https://t.co/LBDaa3BQnI">https://t.co/LBDaa3BQnI</a>—@bchydro