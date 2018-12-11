Pouring rain causing flooding — traffic disruptions — across Lower Mainland

Pouring rain across B.C.'s Lower Mainland is causing flooding, traffic disruptions and SkyTrain delays.

Metro Vancouver is currently under a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are expected by late afternoon for Howe Sound, the North Shore — including West Vancouver and North Vancouver — and Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

The rain is causing localized flooding which has disrupted traffic, including the suspension around 2 p.m. of SkyTrain's Expo Line service between Columbia Station and Sapperton Station and between Columbia and Scott Road stations.

A bus bridge has been set up between New Westminster and Braid stations. A second bus bridge has been set up between New Westminster Station and Scott Road.

Cities across the Metro Vancouver are reporting difficult road conditions including flooding and stalls.

ALERT: King George Blvd is flooded coming off the Pattullo Bridge into Surrey, avoid the area if possible <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyBC</a> ^ts <a href="https://t.co/gD1YC1pHNn">pic.twitter.com/gD1YC1pHNn</a> —@SurreyTraffic

Please be aware of all the puddles while driving. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flood</a> everywhere 😱 Please drive safely and slowly. ☔️🌧 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/preventcollisions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#preventcollisions</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SafetyFirst?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SafetyFirst</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/icbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@icbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TransitPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransitPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofcoquitlam?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofcoquitlam</a> <a href="https://t.co/XrFAEy4AX5">pic.twitter.com/XrFAEy4AX5</a> —@CstJChung274

In Surrey, cars ploughed through huge puddles on King George Boulevard and 128th Street as well as westbound on Highway 1 at 160 Street.

Flooding in Surrey along 128 Street and the King George Boulevard on Dec. 11, 2018. (Shane MacKichan)

Flooding at Highway 1 westbound at 160 Street in Surrey on Dec. 11, 2018. ( Shane MacKichan)

CBC senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the rain should ease off this evening.