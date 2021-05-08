COVID-19 outbreak declared at poultry processing plant in Surrey, B.C.

Fraser Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a poultry processing plant in Surrey, B.C.

Officials say in a news release that 29 staff at Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd. have tested positive for the virus, and the facility has been ordered to close for 10 days beginning Friday.

They say there have been no reported cases of food or its packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and there is no recall of chicken products distributed from the plant.

The health agency declared two outbreaks over at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam, which is a long-term facility.

British Columbia reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and seven more deaths, for a total of 1,602 fatalities.

The Fraser Health region saw the highest number of cases at 523 followed by 115 in the Vancouver Coastal area.