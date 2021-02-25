B.C. mayor refuses to step down after comparing gun owners to Holocaust victims

The mayor of a small B.C. village says she won't step down over social media posts she made comparing gun owners to Holocaust victims, and another seemingly disparaging how Indigenous people maintain their homes.

Lorraine Michetti insists she is sorry for making the posts and that she will seek cultural sensitivity training, but also says calls for her to step down are part of "cancel culture" and that she is being "bullied" by people opposed to her, some of whom she is considering taking to court.

Among the posts to surface is one Michetti says was a commentary on the federal Liberals' plans for gun control.

"Everyone probably can have them just not Caucasian, that is just about everything. I feel like a Jews [sic] back in the day. Waiting for my cattle car."

Pouce Coupe, B.C., mayor Lorraine Michetti says this Facebook comment was made in a discussion about the federal Liberal's plans to enact new gun control laws. She said she has apologized for the post, but also defended the comparison during a council meeting. (Facebook)

Pouce Coupe Coun. Ken Drover told CBC he is upset the mayor's social media activity is casting a negative light on the small community of roughly 730 people, located a 20-minute drive away from Dawson Creek.

"We are embarrassed," he said. "It's a black mark... by no means do those comments represent the voice of council."

He questioned Michetti about the posts during a council meeting Monday.

"You would liken your position to a Jew in a cattle car waiting to go to..." he said before Michetti jumped in.

"Once they take our guns away, back when Hitler, that's what it was all about," she said.

"How dare you?" Drover responded. "That is a terrible, terrible comparison."

Multiple problematic posts

The exchange came five days after a different post from the mayor began circulating among Facebook users in the Peace region of northeastern B.C.

It depicted an image of four homes with garbage in their yards and Michetti's caption: "Don't want Pipeline's? [sic] They want to protect our land. Yeah ok."

A Facebook post from Pouce Coupe Mayor Lorraine Michetti was quickly denounced as anti-Indigenous racism by several officials in the Peace River region of B.C. (Facebook)

A number of people interpreted the post as playing into stereotypes of on-reserve housing and calling Indigenous pipeline opponents hypocrites.

Connie Greyeyes, a Fort St. John resident from the Bigstone Cree Nation, said even though the post didn't directly reference Indigenous people, the implications were clear.

"When you've lived with racism your whole life, when it shows itself to you... you know it," she said.

Greyeyes was among those asking the mayor to apologize and resign.

Meanwhile, municipal leaders in the neighbouring communities of Fort St. John, Taylor, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd issued statements condemning the post.

"We do not and never will condone racism within our walls or our community," Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman wrote in a Facebook post. "An egregious error was made by one of our colleagues. We will invite them to learn with us."

On Saturday, a special village council meeting was held to discuss the post. Michetti did not attend, she said, because she was too upset.

Pouce Coupe, B.C. mayor Lorraine Michetti told council she was refusing to step down at a meeting held Feb. 22, 2021. (Village of Pouce Coupe)

At that meeting, council received a report documenting several instances of the mayor getting into online arguments with Pouce Coupe residents that were possible violations of the village's code of conduct. By the end, council had voted unanimously to ask Michetti to step down.

Posts personal, not official, mayor says

Reached for an interview Wednesday, Michetti insisted she had not intended to be racist and that the old posts were resurfacing because of a group of people in town who wanted her out of office.

She said she was seeking cultural sensitivity training, and wanted to make a distinction between posts she made from her personal Facebook account versus those of an official mayoral page.

"It was Lorraine Michetti, not the mayor [who made the posts]," she said.

From left to right: Pouce Coupe Coun. Barb Smith, Coun. Donna White, Mayor Lorraine Michetti, Coun. Marlene Hebert and Coun. Ken Drover. Councillors asked Michetti to resign after she published a Facebook post that many people condemned as racist. (PouceCoupe.ca)

Michetti said she was considering legal action against several people in the community who were making negative comments about her online, and she questioned why she was being held to a different standard than her opponents.

"Why do people think the mayor is high stature?" she asked. "They harass and nag me about fireworks. Then they harass and nag me that I'm supposed to get the Shaw internet going... It's tiring."

But, Michetti said, she is committed to finishing her term and she intends to run for re-election in 2022.

"There's lots of things I have on the go," she said.