Potential COVID-19 exposure involving Prince George Taxi, Northern Health says
Northern Health has announced a public COVID-19 exposure involving the Prince George Taxi company.
Anyone who was exposed is advised to self-monitor for symptoms
Northern Health has announced a public COVID-19 exposure involving the Prince George Taxi company.
The health authority says anyone who used the services of Prince George Taxi on Oct. 2 or 3 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus for 14 days after these dates.
"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate, and people can continue with their usual daily activities," said Northern Health in a written statement.
If you do develop symptoms, Northern Health says you should self-isolate and contact the COVID-19 online clinic and information line for Northern B.C. residents at 1-844-0645-7811.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.