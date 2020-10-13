Potential COVID-19 exposure involving Prince George Taxi, Northern Health says

Northern Health has announced a public COVID-19 exposure involving the Prince George Taxi company.

The health authority says anyone who used the services of Prince George Taxi on Oct. 2 or 3 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus for 14 days after these dates.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate, and people can continue with their usual daily activities," said Northern Health in a written statement.

If you do develop symptoms, Northern Health says you should self-isolate and contact the COVID-19 online clinic and information line for Northern B.C. residents at 1-844-0645-7811.