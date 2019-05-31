9 illegal pot dispensaries in Vancouver must close after court decision, city says
If dispensaries do not comply, the city says it will seek to have them found in contempt of court
The City of Vancouver says nine illegal marijuana dispensaries must close down while they wait for the outcome of a legal challenge at the B.C. Court of Appeal.
The city says the Appeal Court denied a stay of a B.C. Supreme Court decision that ordered the dispensaries named in a lawsuit to close.
In 2016 and 2017, the city filed petitions against 53 marijuana-related businesses operating outside municipal regulations, most of which agreed to a test case in the B.C. Supreme Court.
Some of the dispensaries closed before the Supreme Court sided with the city in December.
In a statement on Friday, the city says it expects the nine stores to obey the court order. If they do not comply, the city says it will seek to have them found in contempt of court.
So far, the city has issued six cannabis retail licenses to businesses throughout Vancouver.
The nine stores are:
- Canna Clinic - 2347 E Hastings St.
- Green Cross Society Of BC - 2145 Kingsway.
- Karuna Health Foundation & Metta Lounge - 3636 West Fourth Ave.
- Lotusland Cannabis Club - 3474 W Broadway.
- The Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary - 880 E Hastings St.
- Weeds -1808 Burrard St.
- Weeds - 2580 Kingsway.
- Weeds - 6657 Main St.
- Weeds - 1108 Richards St.
