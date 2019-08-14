B.C. liquor branch wants to hear from suppliers of pot-based edibles
Pot-laced edibles and other products should be available for sale just in time for the holiday season
The BC Liquor Distribution Branch wants to hear from licensed marijuana producers able to make and supply new pot-based creations as the province prepares for the soon-to-be legalized edible cannabis market.
The branch has issued a product call, asking would-be suppliers to identify their interest and ability to provide the branch with edibles, beverages, topicals and extracts.
A statement from the liquor distribution branch says successful applicants will see their products marketed throughout the province in both licensed private retailers and government-run BC Cannabis Stores.
The product call opens Thursday and closes on Sept. 11.
New federal regulations covering the sale of non-medical marijuana products take effect in mid-October but Health Canada requires licensed processors to give at least 60 days notice before putting a new cannabis product on the market.
It means pot-laced edibles and other products should be available for sale just in time for the holiday season, although the liquor branch says consumers should expect a limited selection for the first few months.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.