Up to 15 cm of snow expected on B.C.'s Interior highways Thanksgiving Sunday

Travellers heading to the province's interior this Thanksgiving weekend are being reminded to drive slowly and prepare for winter weather conditions.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, and the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass could see up to 15 cm of snow on Sunday.

Precipitation will start as rain initially on Saturday afternoon, before turning to snow going into Sunday morning.

"If you want to travel this weekend, there's a possibility of snow in the high terrain ... so check Drive B.C.," said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

So here was <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RogersPass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RogersPass</a> yesterday <a href="https://t.co/mlxjmRKoKe">pic.twitter.com/mlxjmRKoKe</a> —@JustAnEarthlin3

He recommended travellers also check for warnings on Environment Canada about snow on the highways before heading out, as temperatures are expected to drop in the next few weeks.

"Especially for the coast, it is leaning toward colder than average for the next month or two," Lundquist added. "But it's too soon to predict if we'll see a lot of snow."

First snow of the season

Some ski mountain resorts in the Lower Mainland are waiting in excitement for the upcoming season after seeing some light dusting of snow on Wednesday.

Cypress, Mount Seymour, Sasquatch Mountain and SilverStar Mountain resorts posted photos on social media of the season's first snow.

"Everything got quite a bit of snow and it was neat to see," Cypress Mountain Resort sales and marketing director Joffrey Koeman said.

"It melted later that afternoon but it's a good sign that winter is around the corner."

On Thursday, SilverStar Mountain Resort saw five centimetres of snow at the top and are hoping most of the precipitation at the mountain in the next coming weeks will be all snow.

"We're hoping for a great season ... and mother nature does usually pull through for us, but we're doing our snow dances," SilverStar marketing director Ian Jenkins said.