Police investigating possible homicide near Kamloops

Multiple RCMP units are investigating after a body was found near Kamloops on Saturday.

Police say the body of a young man was found in the shared parking lot of a church and health clinic on Tk'emlups te Secwepemc land. No other details about the victim have been released by police.

Although they are awaiting the results of an autopsy, Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn has confirmed investigators are treating the discovery as a homicide.

A black 2014 Honda Accord, found about 22 kilometres east on Dallas Drive at Lafarge Road in Kamloops, was linked to the deceased.

Evelyn says more information will be released as it becomes available and as it's required to help further the investigation.

The Southeast District Major Crimes Unit, "E" Division Serious Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Service, Police Dog Service, Kamloops Detachment Serious Crimes Unit, General Investigation Services Team, and Tk'emlups Rural Detachment are all working on the investigation.

They're asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to contact the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

"Police are asking anyone who might have dashcam video from the Chilcotin Road area to Lafarge Road at Dallas Drive in Kamloops from the afternoon of Jan. 28 until the morning of Jan. 29 to contact investigators," southeast Insp. Brent Novakoski said in a statement.

"An extensive video canvass of areas related to this investigation is being conducted in hopes that investigators will be able to confirm a timeline of events to further this investigation."