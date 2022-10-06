1 dog dead, another sick after possible poisonings in North Vancouver park

Mounties in North Vancouver, B.C., are investigating two reports of suspected dog poisonings in a local park that led to the death of one animal.

Both dogs became sick after eating something in Lynnmouth Park at 1322 Cotton Dr., according to an RCMP news release. The incidents were reported by pet owners on Oct. 4 and 5.

"It is too early to tell if these incidents are as a result of a deliberate attempt at poisoning dogs or if the dogs were poisoned after ingesting a toxic plant or mushroom," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a written statement.

"At this time, we have no evidence that this was an intentional act, but we are investigating all possibilities."

Police are asking dog owners to be alert for anything suspicious and to report any information they might have to RCMP at 604-985-1311.