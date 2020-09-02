Possible COVID-19 exposures at two restaurants, says Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver Coastal Health authorities say two Vancouver restaurants are the latest sites of possible COVID-19 exposures in its region.

According to the health authority, the possible exposures happened at bar and restaurant El Furniture Warehouse on Granville Street on Aug. 25 and 26.

The health authority also said it has expanded the dates for possible exposures at Vancouver restaurant Banter Room in the 1000-block of Mainland Street from Aug. 20 to 27.

The VCH public exposures website lists the incidents as "low risk", but the health authority is asking anyone who was at the restaurant during operating hours on those days to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

It said it is unable to provide more details about the number of cases at either location, or whether they involved staff or customers.