Bystander saves girl who fell into waters of Porteau Cove

Thanks to a heroic bystander, a toddler is safe after falling into the waters of Porteau Cove.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Squamish RCMP said earlier in the day an 18-month-old girl slipped through the railing of the dock system at Porteau Cove Provincial Park, located between Lions Bay and Squamish on Howe Sound, and tumbled into the water.

A bystander leapt into the water and pulled her out, according to police.

First responders were called in, and the girl was flown by helicopter to B.C. Children's Hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

"We have yet to identify the man who rescued the girl from the water, but I have no doubt that he was that little girl's guardian angel," Cpl. Sascha Banks, a spokesperson for Squamish RCMP said in the statement.

Banks said police want to speak with witnesses to the incident.

Officers, Banks added, will also speak with B.C. Parks about preventing similar incidents from happening.