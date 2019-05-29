Port workers lockout could begin Thursday as negotiations stall

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) has served lockout notice to port workers starting on Thursday morning in response to stalled contract negotiations — a move the union says would "[shut] down the entire West Coast shipping industry."

A lockout would affect the Port of Vancouver and every other facility across B.C. that is a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), including around 200 facilities and 7,000 workers.

Cruise workers and grain workers would not be included.

Jeff Scott, board chair of the B.C. Maritime Employers Association, said while there are no talks scheduled before Thursday, the employers are seeking mediation and are open to more negotiations.

Union seeking 'fair' language around automation

Port workers began limited job action on Monday, including a ban on working overtime in two terminals in Vancouver and Delta, after parties walked away from the bargaining table following a weekend of negotiations.

In a written statement, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) called the planned lockout a "reckless, irresponsible and needless decision."

Rob Ashton, president of the ILWU, said the union will be going to the table on Wednesday, and is hoping to get a deal before the provincewide lockout begins.

"The word shocked doesn't even cover how we feel right now, that the employers decided to shut the province down over a small issue like an overtime ban," he said.

Ashton said the union is aiming to get "fair language in the collective agreement around automation."

"We're urging the employer to come back to the table and work with us to have language that helps protect the workers they allegedly say that they respect and want to save."

The union voted over 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this month.

According to Scott, the Port of Vancouver contributes about $5 billion a day to the Canadian economy.