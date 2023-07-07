Justin Trudeau, Danielle Smith call for B.C. port strike resolution

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will continue putting pressure on both sides to end the British Columbia port strike, as the stoppage drags on for a seventh day.

Trudeau, who's in Calgary, said he's aware of how "impactful'' the strike has been on producers in the Prairies.

His remarks come the same day that opposition members of the British Columbia Legislature have added their voices to business and political groups demanding action to end a week-old strike at more than 30 west coast ports.

A statement issued Friday by B.C. United members Greg Kyllo and Ben Stewart said New Democrat Premier David Eby must call on the federal government to intervene in the job action between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the organization that represents port employers.

"While premiers from other provinces have voiced their concerns, Premier David Eby and NDP Labour Minister Harry Bains have remained silent as the strike's effects continue to escalate,'' Kyllo said in the statement.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also weighed in, saying Friday that the port strike was causing "extreme hardship'' for her province's producers and exporters.

WATCH | What the B.C. port strike means for Canada: What the B.C. port strike means for Canada Duration 3:45 Workers at ports across B.C. are on strike. We break down why it's happening and what it means for you and for Canada's economy.

She said she had written to Trudeau asking him to recall Parliament to end the strike.

Alberta Transport Minister Devin Dreeshen had earlier called on the federal government to consider back-to-work legislation.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has urged the two sides to use mediators and resume talks.

Employers, workers at a deadlock

About 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada walked off the job on Saturday at about 30 ports in B.C., including Vancouver and Prince Rupert which represent the busiest and third-busiest ports in Canada.

There's been no sign of a break in the deadlock that emerged when talks broke down on Monday.

Members of B.C. United said New Democrat Premier David Eby must call on the federal government to intervene in the job action between between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association, which represents B.C. ports, issued a statement Thursday that said it had learned of layoffs in related industries due to the job action.

It said the strike had potentially disrupted $4.6 billion worth of cargo since it began on Canada Day.

The association is urging the union to return to bargaining "a voluntary mediation-arbitration process,'' while the union accuses the employers of trying to get the government to do its "dirty work.''

Union president Rob Ashton told a solidarity rally on Thursday that the association has walked away from the table three times.

The union says it will hold another rally at Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza on Sunday with the ILWU International president Willie Adams set to attend.

Other industries worried

The B.C. Council of Forest Industries was also calling for federal intervention or for dock workers and port employers to reach a quick resolution.

The organization's chief economist, Kurt Niquidet, said some forest companies are considering shipping by rail or truck to get their lumber to the United States, but that is not an option for companies needing access to Asian markets, he said.

There have also been concerns from Ontario's automotive industry that supply chain disruptions could be coming as the strike continues.