Slow down: Port of Vancouver asks boaters to keep it to 15 knots around Lions Gate Bridge

The Port of Vancouver has posted a voluntary speed limit for boaters using the waters around the Lions Gate Bridge this summer.

The port's harbour master says it's to keep the area known as the First Narrows safe, especially for smaller vessels.

"You're going to come off worse if you hit a cruise ship, you're definitely going to come off worse," said Steven Brown.

The port says the voluntary 15-knot speed restriction will be in place from July 6 to Oct. 1 and applies to smaller vessels such as power boats, fishing boats, sailboats, tugs, ferries and whale watching boats.

Temporary and voluntary 15kt speed zone in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FirstNarrows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FirstNarrows</a> will increase on-water safety for all boaters during busy summer months <a href="https://twitter.com/PortVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PortVancouver</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverPD</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/L46jd2fpV8">https://t.co/L46jd2fpV8</a> —@VPDMarineUnit

According to Stevens, some people piloting these type of boats aren't responsible in the First Narrows.

"We do see people playing chicken with cruise ships. It's one of our greatest fears," he said.

'Adjust your speed'

He also says the First Narrows can become congested in the summer due to increased traffic from recreational boats, like kayaks, canoes and paddles board.

"Given the concentration of recreational vessels, including rentals, who have very little experience in the waterway, we feel it really is the same as driving on open roads," he said.

"It's important that you adjust your speed for the conditions."

Deep-sea commercial vessels already follow a speed restriction of 10 knots through the area.

With files from Deborah Goble.