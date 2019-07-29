Fire crews fight large blaze in Port Moody

Black smoke billowed into the sky Sunday evening as fire crews in Port Moody battled a large fire in Port Moody.

The fire started in a building in the 2400 block of Clarke Street, Port Moody Fire Rescue said in a tweet. Residents were asked to avoid the area and traffic was expected to be affected as they doused the flames.

PMFR crews are currently responding to an active incident in the 2400 block of Clarke St (cross street Queens). Please avoid the area. Traffic impacts expected. <a href="https://t.co/GkCjwBHMBz">pic.twitter.com/GkCjwBHMBz</a> —@PortMoodyFR

Corinne Fransen was having dinner at the legion on Clarke Street when she noticed smoke outside at around 6:30 p.m.

She walked around the block to see what was happening and saw people running out of a restaurant still holding wine glasses.

"Some people were running out and somebody said, 'There's a fire there,'" she said.

Soon the bistro, which she says is alongside a row of old wood-frame buildings, was engulfed in flames that quickly spread to one of the nearby houses.

"The fire was pretty intense right away," Fransen said. "It didn't seem like it was just a smouldering little thing."

A closer look at the fire in Port Moody

Dark smoke billowed from a large fire in Port Moody Sunday evening. Witnesses say the fire started in a bistro and quickly spread to nearby buildings. 0:30

Four fire trucks arrived to battle the flames, she said. The fire is in an old area of Port Moody with lots of shops, she added.

Mark Beattie was working at the Starbucks on Queen Street near the Barnet Highway when he noticed white smoke outside at around 6:45 p.m.

The smoke quickly turned dark and the flames reached as high as 20 feet, he said.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

Neither the Port Moody Police Department nor Port Moody Fire Rescue were immediately available to comment.