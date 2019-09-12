Port Moody mayor's sex assault charge could end up being stayed

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov's sexual assault case has been adjourned to allow for a consideration of alternative measures which could result in the charge being stayed, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Vagramov's lawyer and a special prosecutor were in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court Thursday morning where a next appearance has been set for Nov. 13.

"In the interim, Mr. Vagramov will meet with a probation officer who will prepare a report for the Special Prosecutor's consideration. The prosecution will be concluded, if Mr. Vagramov is approved for alternative measures and completes an approved resolution agreement," said BCPS communications counsel Dan McLaughlin.

Vagramaov was not in court.

On Monday, Vagramov announced he had resumed his duties as mayor, after taking five months leave to deal with the sexual assault charge.

Although the case has yet to be resolved, Vagramov indicated then that the nature of his case had been reduced to a "summary matter" which could result in a resolution that would not involve a trial.

Vagramov would not end up with a criminal record if the sex assault charge is stayed.