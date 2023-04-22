Multiple arrests after alleged kidnapping along Port Moody's Brewers Row

Police say they made multiple arrests Friday following an alleged kidnapping in Port Moody two days earlier.

Port Moody Police say they received reports of a man being pulled into a vehicle on Murray Street in the city's brewery district at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

David Cowieson said he was driving near Brewers Row when he saw three women by the passenger side of a mini-van with a door open. He thought they may have been getting out of the vehicle, but then heard them yell about a kidnapping.

The vehicle had a door open as it tried to flee the scene, he said.

Cowieson said he drove his car across the yellow line and tried to block the vehicle.

"That was when he moved up on the grass and went in the direction he was heading, avoiding everybody," Cowieson, who posted about his experience on TikTok, told CBC on Friday.

"There was traffic people there, there was a construction site going on and a bunch of flaggers were there, and I thought they could have contained them, but they couldn't."

Port Moody police, along with members of the Vancouver Police Emergency Response Team, RCMP's Integrated Emergency Response Team, and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service launched an operation in the Mission, B.C., area on Friday that resulted in multiple arrests and the rescue of a hostage, a man in his 40s, according to a statement from police.

Police said they were unable to share details about the case given the sensitive nature of the investigation, but said there was never a threat to the public.