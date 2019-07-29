Three displaced after crews battle large blaze in Port Moody

Black smoke billowed into the sky Sunday evening as fire crews in battled a large fire in Port Moody.

The fire started in a two-storey building in the 2400 block of Clarke Street.

Port Moody Fire Deputy Chief Kirk Heaven said the fire spread to the roof, causing enough damage to displace three people. One firefighter needed medical attention for an ankle injury, he said.

Others needed help with the heat.

"The [B.C. Ambulance Service] was here as well, and they treated the firefighters that were overcome with the heat from the hot weather," Heaven said.

PMFR crews are currently responding to an active incident in the 2400 block of Clarke St (cross street Queens). Please avoid the area. Traffic impacts expected. <a href="https://t.co/GkCjwBHMBz">pic.twitter.com/GkCjwBHMBz</a> —@PortMoodyFR

Corinne Fransen was having dinner at the legion on Clarke Street when she noticed smoke outside at around 6:30 p.m.

She walked around the block to see what was happening and saw people running out of a restaurant still holding wine glasses.

"Some people were running out and somebody said, 'There's a fire there,'" she said.

Soon the bistro, which she says is alongside a row of old wood-frame buildings, was engulfed in flames that quickly spread to one of the nearby houses.

"The fire was pretty intense right away," Fransen said. "It didn't seem like it was just a smouldering little thing."

A closer look at the fire in Port Moody

Dark smoke billowed from a large fire in Port Moody Sunday evening. Witnesses say the fire started in a bistro and quickly spread to nearby buildings. 0:30

Four fire trucks arrived to battle the flames, she said. The fire is in an old area of Port Moody with lots of shops, she added.

Mark Beattie was working at the Starbucks on Queen Street near the Barnet Highway when he noticed white smoke outside at around 6:45 p.m.

The smoke quickly turned dark and the flames reached as high as 20 feet, he said.