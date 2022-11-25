The wreckage of a Cessna floatplane has been found in Strachan Bay on B.C.'s Central Coast two days after it crashed with three people on board, RCMP say.

Cpl. Alex Berube said in an email Friday a crew with the RCMP West Coast Marine Service discovered the wreckage as it searched the crash site.

An RCMP dive team is on its way to Strachan Bay to assist with further search efforts on Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board is also sending investigators.

The plane went down Wednesday on a flight from a Central Coast logging camp to Port Hardy, B.C., 50 kilometres to the south on Vancouver Island.

An initial search after the crash was first reported turned up no sign of wreckage or survivors.

Berube said Friday the pilot and two passengers are still considered missing.

The floatplane belonged to Air Cab, a coastal air charter business based in the Vancouver Island community of Coal Harbour. The company installed tracking devices on all its planes, but president Joel Eilersten said Thursday they don't work underwater.