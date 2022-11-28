Divers recover bodies of pilot, passengers killed in floatplane crash off B.C.'s Central Coast

Divers have recovered the bodies of three people who were killed when a floatplane crashed into the ocean on B.C.'s Central Coast last week.

RCMP said the bodies of the pilot and two passengers were found Saturday in Strachan Bay, three days after their Cessna plane went down.

Both passengers were returning from a Central Coast logging camp to Port Hardy, B.C., 50 kilometres to the south on Vancouver Island.

RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are both still investigating the crash, but a statement from Mounties on Monday said investigators don't suspect "any criminality."

The floatplane belonged to Air Cab, a coastal air charter business based in the island community of Coal Harbour.