Three people are missing after a floatplane crashed into the ocean in a remote area off British Columbia's Central Coast on Wednesday.

RCMP said the small Cessna went down in Strachan Bay, around 50 kilometres north of Port Hardy, B.C., around 1:20 p.m. PT. Three people were on board: the pilot and two passengers flying back to Port Hardy from a logging camp.

The Canadian Coast Guard sent boats and a helicopter to search the area, but a statement said "no survivors have been located and the plane has been presumed to have sunk."

The RCMP's West Coast Marine and Dive Team is still searching for the plane, the two passengers and the pilot.

Mounties and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating what might have caused the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.