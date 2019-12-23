No damage expected after 4 earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

No damage is expected after four earthquakes struck off the northwest end of Vancouver Island Monday.

The tremors began as minor quakes but grew stronger as the morning turned to afternoon.

Earthquakes Canada said the first tremor measured 5.1, the second had a magnitude of 5.6, the third measured 5.8 and the fourth — the strongest — registered as a 6.0.

The first quake struck at 8:44 a.m. PT, the second at 11:13 a.m., the third was recorded at 11:49 a.m. and the fourth hit at 12:56 p.m.

All four originated in the Pacific Ocean, more than 100 kilometres off Port Hardy, B.C., at a depth of about five kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada said there were no tsunami warnings, no reports of damage or injuries from any quakes, and none would be expected from quakes that size.

The area off Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii is a hot spot for quakes, with movement from both the Queen Charlotte Fault and Cascadia Subduction Zone. Many of the quakes are never felt.