Wolf attack leaves Port Edward, B.C., man in hospital

British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating a lone wolf attack in Port Edward, on the North Coast.

Insp. Cam Schley says the attack happened Friday, shortly after 11 p.m., as the victim was walking home after visiting with friends.

"He didn't do anything to provoke the attack. It just happened," Schley said.

Officers have spoken with the man in hospital, where he's recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Schley said officers are trying to locate the wolf. He said it's not clear if this wolf might be linked to incidents in nearby Prince Rupert, just 20 kilometres away, where some pets have been killed.

Residents are being advised to walk in groups, if possible, and to be aware of their surroundings.

Dog owners should keep pets tied up in their yards and not let them run loose, the conservation service said.

Although wolves are known to frequent the North Coast, Schley said, wolf attacks are extremely rare in B.C.