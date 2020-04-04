Skip to Main Content
Sister charged with murder of Port Coquitlam woman
British Columbia

Sister charged with murder of Port Coquitlam woman

The sister of 36-year-old Ivy Chen, whose body was found in a Coquitlam park last month, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The body of Ivy Chen, 36, was discovered in March by firefighters in Minnekhada Regional Park

CBC News ·
RCMP blocked Quarry Road at the entrance to Minnekhada Regional Park after a body was found March 10. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The sister of 36-year-old Ivy Chen, whose body was found in a Coquitlam park last month, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Pen Jung Tracy Chen was charged by the B.C. Prosecution Service on Friday after IHIT concluded its investigation of the case. 

"IHIT has worked tirelessly to gather evidence and advance the investigation since its onset. An autopsy was completed and the victim was definitively identified as Tracy Chen's sister, Pen Yun Ivy Chen," said IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang.

Investigators had trouble identifying the body of Ivy Chen, which was found on the morning of March 10 in Coquitlam's Minnekhada Regional Park. 

The Coquitlam Fire Department was first on scene that day, responding to a small fire in the park, when crews found a body

The RCMP attended and Chen's sister was arrested at the scene. 

Tracy Chen was charged with indignity to a dead body following the suspicious death. She has been in custody ever since. 

Chen will make her next court appearance on April 6. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories