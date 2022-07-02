Police identify victim of shooting in Port Coquitlam

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the victim of a Port Coquitlam shooting on June 30 as Mehdi "Damien" Eslahian, 37.

Eslahian was known to police and the shooting was targeted, but not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, IHIT said in a written statement.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:00 a.m. on June 30 near Davies Avenue and Raleigh Street. The victim was found dead at the scene.

IHIT said it's piecing together a timeline of Eslahian's movements and wants to speak to people about his activities leading up to the shooting.

Police are also looking for any dashcam or video footage from the area and around Hastings Street and Lougheed Highway between 10 p.m. on June 29 and 2 a.m. on June 30.

IHIT is asking anyone with information to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.