Man sent to hospital after shooting in Port Coquitlam

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Port Coquitlam on Monday morning that police say was likely targeted.

RCMP say they were called to reports of shots being fired in the 1500-block of Broadway Street at around 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and it's not yet known how serious his injuries are.

The incident appears to have been targeted and a black vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene northbound on Broadway Street, RCMP Const. Deanna Law said in a news release.

No bystanders were injured.

Police are asking drivers who may have been in the area at the time to review their dashcam footage.

Anyone else with information about this incident is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.