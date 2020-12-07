Man sent to hospital after shooting in Port Coquitlam
RCMP say the shooting appears to have been targeted and a black vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene
One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Port Coquitlam on Monday morning that police say was likely targeted.
RCMP say they were called to reports of shots being fired in the 1500-block of Broadway Street at around 9:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and it's not yet known how serious his injuries are.
The incident appears to have been targeted and a black vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene northbound on Broadway Street, RCMP Const. Deanna Law said in a news release.
No bystanders were injured.
Police are asking drivers who may have been in the area at the time to review their dashcam footage.
Anyone else with information about this incident is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.