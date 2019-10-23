Charges pending after teens pepper sprayed at Port Coquitlam high school

Charges are pending after two teen boys were peppered sprayed Tuesday at a Port Coquitlam high school.

A fight broke out between a group of teen boys at around 12:45 p.m. at Terry Fox Secondary School, RCMP said.

During the confrontation, two teen boys were pepper sprayed while sitting inside a car.

The suspects are between the ages of 13 and 16 and are known to police, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said. It's not clear exactly how many teens were involved in the confrontation, he said.

"The [pepper] spray incident was part of a larger confrontation that went on for some minutes before the [pepper] spray itself was deployed," he said.

"It's our information that two people were targeted directly with that spray."

No one was injured.

Carrying pepper spray in a school could be considered a criminal offence and it's likely charges will be laid, McLaughlin said.

Those charges could include assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, or assault, he added.

The school followed hold and secure procedures while the confrontation was happening.

Officers remained on campus Wednesday to ensure students and felt safe, McLaughlin said.