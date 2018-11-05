Former Port Coquitlam city worker charged over alleged metal theft scheme

A former Port Coquitlam city worker accused of selling stolen copper pipe and pocketing the money has been charged with theft.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement Monday that Harold Edward Lewis, 56, faces a single charge of theft under $5,000.

In a statement Monday, police said they had been investigating allegations of workplace theft since July.

That was when the City of Port Coquitlam made a complaint against seven fired employees for what they termed a "highly co-ordinated" copper theft scheme that lasted over a decade and cost taxpayers more than $75,000.

Chief administrative officer John Leeburn said in July that the alleged plan involved the deliberate, covert theft and sale of copper pipes, the majority of which were new pipes destined for installation underground.

Unusual case, police say

Although the city alleged the thefts totalled tens of thousands of dollars, the single charge against Lewis related to $500 of allegedly stolen pipe, according to Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

He said the investigation into the complaint is considered complete and barring new evidence, further charges are unlikely.

"While we're aware of allegations of quite a large sum of money or copper that was sold, we did not find evidence to support that in a criminal court," McLaughlin said.

He called the alleged crime an unusual one because most metal theft involves stealing public art pieces or wire from infrastructure.

"It was an allegation of internal theft, workplace theft. Really, there's not a lot police can do about that," he said.

"When it comes to a workplace there is an expectation that an owner or a business or city must put processes in place, so this can be avoided in the future."

City says oversight improved

Port Coquitlam's director of human resources, Steve Traviss, said the city has made changes since firing the seven employees.

Oversight has been improved, he said, by installing superintendents in supervisory roles. He said that having unionized employees supervising other union members led to "inherent conflict."

Public works managers are also more closely tracking valuable metals like copper and brass when they are recycled.

"We took decisive action and made some hard decisions … that should hopefully give the public some assurance that we are taking these matters very seriously," Traviss said.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure they don't happen again."

The seven employees fired over the alleged metal theft have filed grievances over their terminations. A third-party arbitrator will hear their arguments at a later date.

Lewis is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 3. The charge against him has not been tested in court.

With files from The Canadian Press