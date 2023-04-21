Port Coquitlam makes a splash with free admission to public outdoor pools

With summer just around the corner, the City of Port Coquitlam has announced that admission to its outdoor public pools will be free.

During a closed committee council meeting on April 18, city staff were asked to provide free drop-in admission for outdoor pools for the summer and report back in the fall regarding participation statistics and budget impacts, according to a committee of council agenda report.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mayor Brad West said he's hopeful this change will help ease a little bit of the sting of the current rising cost of living.

"With life getting more expensive, our Council feels this is an important way to support PoCo families and promote health and recreation," said West.

As of March 2023, B.C.'s rate of inflation increased by 4.7 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Port Coquitlam has two outdoor pools, Centennial and Robert Hope, as well as two wading pools. Normally, the outdoor pools cost $1.90 per single admission. Meanwhile, admission at its two indoor pools costs $3.26 for children and $6.51 for adults.

Centennial Outdoor Pool opens May 1, while Robert Hope Pool is set to open in June. Both pools offer public swimming, as well as registered lessons.