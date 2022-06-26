Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Dozens displaced and 2 injured after fire in Port Coquitlam

A number of residents have been displaced and two people, including a firefighter, were injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in downtown Port Coquitlam on Saturday night.

Officials say fire at 2245 Wilson Avenue started around 10 p.m. Saturday

Firefighters respond to a fire at an apartment complex in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on June 25, 2022. Two people were injured in the large blaze. (Shane MacKichan)

City officials say the fire started around 10 p.m. PT at the building at 2245 Wilson Avenue. Multiple fire crews were responding all night to the blaze.

One person was injured with burns, according to officials, and one firefighter had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West told CBC News an estimated 80 people were displaced by the huge fire.

A firefighter stands on the end of a very long extended ladder and pours fire atop a building. Red lights and smoke are visible.
More than 80 people were displaced by the fire at Wilson Avenue. (Shane MacKichan)

"My heart goes out to those who have been impacted," West said. "We're going to make it our priority to ensure that we're providing those people as much support as possible during this incredibly challenging time."

Roads around Wilson Avenue were closed early Sunday morning. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, with West saying fire investigators were now on scene.

Displaced residents were taken to the nearby Port Coquitlam Community Centre, where they are expected to receive updates on supports available to them on Sunday.

Orange smoke and jets of water are seen atop a brown square building.
Dozens of firefighters attended the fire early Sunday morning, with roads around Wilson Avenue closed off. (Shane MacKichan)
