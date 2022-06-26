Dozens displaced and 2 injured after fire in Port Coquitlam

A number of residents have been displaced and two people, including a firefighter, were injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in downtown Port Coquitlam on Saturday night.

City officials say the fire started around 10 p.m. PT at the building at 2245 Wilson Avenue. Multiple fire crews were responding all night to the blaze.

One person was injured with burns, according to officials, and one firefighter had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West told CBC News an estimated 80 people were displaced by the huge fire.

More than 80 people were displaced by the fire at Wilson Avenue. (Shane MacKichan)

"My heart goes out to those who have been impacted," West said. "We're going to make it our priority to ensure that we're providing those people as much support as possible during this incredibly challenging time."

Roads around Wilson Avenue were closed early Sunday morning. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, with West saying fire investigators were now on scene.

Displaced residents were taken to the nearby Port Coquitlam Community Centre, where they are expected to receive updates on supports available to them on Sunday.