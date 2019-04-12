Port Coquitlam creates new 911 protocol after fire chief slams current one as unsafe

The City of Port Coquitlam has created a new 911 protocol following criticism by the city's fire chief the current one put people's lives at risk.

If an emergency happens on city property, staff's first call to 911 will result in an ambulance being dispatched — but they will immediately make a second 911 call to ask for a response from the city's fire and emergency services.

Under the system implemented by the B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) last year, certain calls classified as "moderately urgent" are only forwarded to firefighters if paramedics can't attend within 10 minutes.

"This win-win solution was the result of the productive discussions we had this past week with BC Emergency Health Services," and Fire Chief Nick Delmonico in a statement.

Our primary concern has always been to ensure that our staff are supported and that our residents are provided with a prompt medical response and the highest quality of care. We're committed to working collaboratively to achieve that."

Dispatch systems vary widely across the country and within provinces, with firefighters in some departments trained as paramedics who respond to more serious medical issues.

Delmonico spoke out after several recent incidents where firefighters were not dispatched to situations where, he says, they were needed.