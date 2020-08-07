1 person dead in collision involving motorcycle in Port Coquitlam, police say

RCMP say there's been one fatality in an early-morning collision involving a motorcycle in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Shortly before 7 a.m. PT, police were called to the Fremont Connector between Nicola Avenue and Seaborne Avenue in Port Coquitlam after a serious motor vehicle collision, Coquitlam RCMP said.

Police are still at the scene investigating and the intersection is closed. Officers are requesting the public take alternative routes and avoid the area.

RCMP Const. Deanna Law says the investigation is in its early stages but speed does not appear to be a factor.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating and "will look to determine how, where, when and by what means this individual came to their unexpected death."