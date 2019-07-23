What we know about Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, targets of national manhunt

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are the subject of a national manhunt after RCMP named them as suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese and in the suspicious death of an unidentified man.

Fowler, 23, an Australian, and Deese, 24, an American, were discovered along the side of the Alaska Highway south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C., on July 15.

Four days after the bodies of Fowler and Deese were found, McLeod and Schmegelsky's burnt-out truck was discovered near the community of Dease Lake, B.C., more than 470 kilometres away from the first crime scene.

The body of an unidentified man in his 50s or 60s was found two kilometres south of that truck.

Here's what we know about McLeod and Schmegelsky.

They are from Port Alberni on Vancouver Island and have been friends since elementary school. Both worked at a local Walmart.

CBC has confirmed that McLeod recently attended Alberni District Secondary School. It's unclear if Schmegelsky also went there.

Branden McHale, a friend of McLeod's, described him as a big gaming nerd and happy person.

"He didn't have a lot of friends, but he was really funny," said McHale.

He said McLeod was mostly into fantasy video games like League of Legends.

PUBLIC SAFETY - Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky MAY be in Manitoba and are considered dangerous. We have reasons to believe they were recently in the Gillam area. If you spot them - take no actions – do not approach – call 911 or your local police immediately. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/yh2yV78oZd">pic.twitter.com/yh2yV78oZd</a> —@rcmpmb

The RCMP released photos of the two fugitives taken in the last few days in northern Saskatchewan. In them, McLeod is wearing a T-shirt with a cartoon image and the caption "a wild Cathulhu appears."

The caption references Cthulhu, a fictional and menacing octopus-like character created by horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in the 1920s. It's also a character in a number of video games including Terraria, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and World of Warcraft.

In the photos, Schmegelsky is wearing a camouflage-patterned jacket.

McHale described Schmegelsky as somewhat shy.

"Bryer was really quiet with people. He was really loudspoken in his friend group but pretty quiet in general."

Al Schmegelsky, Bryer's father, told April Lawrence of CHEK News that he doesn't know if his son committed the murders, but that he saw no red flags.

According to Lawrence, Al Schmeglesky also described himself as "likely now the most hated dad in the country."