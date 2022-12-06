1 dead, several others injured in Port Alberni stabbing

One person is dead, and several more were injured Friday night following a stabbing in Port Alberni, British Columbia, according to police.

RCMP say officers responded to a report of a stabbing Dec. 2, in the 3600 block of Fourth Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police say they found four people with knife wounds at the scene, including the suspect.

RCMP have since confirmed one of the wounded has died but are not identifying the person at this time. Police say the suspect, who was also injured, is alive, and they are still piecing together exactly what happened.

RCMP say the incident occurred at an apartment building that is well known to them but did not say where it was or whether any of the persons involved lived there.

In June 2021, Port Alberni RCMP reported a stabbing in the same block near the Wintergreen Apartments.

RCMP say the investigation is in the hands of its Major Crime Section, and police will not be releasing further details at this time.